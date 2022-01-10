 
Monday January 10, 2022
Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in caramel hairstyle: See

By Web Desk
January 10, 2022
Global sensation Priyanka Chopra looked drop-dead gorgeous in her caramel hairstyle as she dropped new pictures of herself, giving a glimpse of her new look.

On Monday, the Krrish actor turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a bunch of pictures of herself along with a video in a new look.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “New year new hair.” She also added singer Ariana Grande's song My Hair, to the video.

In the clip, the Barfi diva styled her hair in big waves and even got some fresh golden-caramel highlights.

On the Workfront, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections and also will be seen next in the show Citadel, which will premiere in February 2022. 