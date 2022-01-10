Kanye West thinks Kim Kardashian ‘disrespected’ him with trip to Bahamas 

Kanye West is reportedly not happy with Kim Kardashian’s recent vacay with boyfriend Pete Davidson in Bahamas.
To go by reports, the 44-year-old rapper is not impressed with his ex for taking the Saturday Night Live star to the same holiday destination she took West to for his 40th birthday.
According to The Hollywood Life, the rapper ‘couldn’t understand’ why the couple chose to spend their first holiday together in ‘Baker’s Bay.’
Quoting it source, the outlet reported, “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago."
The insider revealed that West thinks of the spot as a ‘special place’.
“It just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there,” it explained. "He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?"
Squid Game's O Yeong-su became the first ever Korean actor to win a major Golden Globe award on Monday
'Full House' star John Stamos said that he was in ‘utter shock’ after the death of his friend Bob Saget
Masha Diduk, a nanny from Tiger King, was arrested after she stole a $5,000 candelabra in Las Vegas
Samantha Lockwood and Salman Khan were spotted at a wedding and Khan’s 56th birthday bash
Mary-Kate and Ashley issued a rare statement after the demise of their 'Full House' dad Bob Saget
Joe Jonas has landed a cameo in the second episode of the comedy series