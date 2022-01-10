'The Kardashians' slammed amid Khloe Kardashian's racism scandal

The Kardashian/Jenner family's upcoming new reality show is being slammed amidst Khloe Kardashian's racism scandal.

Recently, an old clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians re-surfaced on social media.

The video shows the 37-year-old socialite taking her sister, Kim’s side amidst black culture trolls. “Hashtag fact, my baby is black,” Khloe says in the clip.

“Hashtag I only like black (expletive). That's what I would say." She is also seen uttering the n-word.

As soon as the video re-emerged, fans took to Twitter, bringing the new show under fire.

One user wrote, “Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service."

“They need to be canceled!! Why did Hulu even bother extending the life of this show?? (quoted by RadarOnline)

"It’s culturally insensitive and not in keeping with societal changes. The whole family is a group of culture vultures…. I’m over them!!" another tweet read.