Demi Lovato debuts large spider tattoo on the side of their head

Famed American singer Demi Lovato is slaying their latest buzzcut hairstyle. Taking to the internet, the songwriter also unveiled a large black spider tattoo, which they recently got inked on one side of their head.

On Saturday, the Confident singer, 29, who uses they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary, shared a video on their Instagram Story on Saturday to debut a brand new tattoo on the side of their recently shaved head.

In another Instagram story, the Heart Attack singer also revealed the meaning of their new ink. “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” they began.

“She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in the world," they added in the rest of the story.

Lovato's new tattoo, which was done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, comes after the Stone Cold singer completed another stint in rehab. After recovering, they had recently returned their home. Lovato had also announced last month that they will attempt to cut alcohol completely from their life to live "sober sober."

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Lovato had wrote. “Sober sober is the only way to be," they added.