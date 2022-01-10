Kate Middleton is all hearts for Queen Elizabeth’s sweet photos with her

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s social media post for her.
The 95-year-old monarch extended sweet birthday wishes to Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday on Sunday.
The Queen’s official Instagram handle shared throwback photos of the monarch with Kate Middleton to wish her a very happy birthday.
Queen Elizabeth said, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Kate Middleton also reacted to the stunning photos and liked the post instantly.
The future queen’s new portraits were also shared in the Insta stories of Queen Elizabeth.
