John Stamos reacts to the death of his longtime friend Bob Saget

'Full House' star John Stamos said that he was in ‘utter shock’ after the death of his friend Bob Saget

Full House star John Stamos said that he was in ‘utter shock’ after news of his co-star and longtime friend Bob Saget’s untimely death broke on Sunday.

Stamos, 58, took to Twitter to pay a heartbreaking tribute to Saget, who died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday at age 65.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote Stamos in his tweet.

He went on to add, “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Stamos and Saget famously starred as brothers-in-law Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis in the 90s cult classic Full House from 1987 to 1995, which cemented their tight bond off-screen.

They then reprised their roles for the show’s 2016 reboot Fuller House for Netflix, from 2016 to 2020.