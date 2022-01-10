Millions of people like Kate Middleton's birthday portraits on Instagram

More than four million people liked Kate Middleton's three new portraits released on her 40th birthday.

One of the three new portraits will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which The Duchess is Patron.



Taken by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi in November, the photos were shared on the official Twitter and Instagram accounts of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday.

The portrait were shared on Instagram in three separate posts where thousands of others commented on them.