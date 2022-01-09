BTS singer Jungkook’s Spotify account is fake? Fans demand Big Hit to clarify

BTS ARMY is debating over the authenticity of Jungkook's newly-launched Spotify .

The speculations about the singer's solo profile arose after the ‘verified’ sign on the account was removed. After which, fans are now demanding the K-pop idol’s agency Big Hit Music to make clarifications on the matter.

Netizens first started doubting about the viral profile when it was found to be linked with a fundraising tag, which no other BTS’ member seem to have on his account.

Moreover, the suspicious account is following 29 people who are mostly random users while it’s ‘about’ section doesn’t contain artists’ proper information, unlike other members' profiles.





