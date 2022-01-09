Esha Gupta under home quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined herself at home, she informed the fans on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Total Dhamaal actor said in her stories, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine.”

She also urged everyone to stay safe, saying, “I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all.”

Last week, other Bollywood stars John Abraham and his wife Priya, Ekta Kapoor, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were also diagnosed with Covid.