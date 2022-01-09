Kate Middleton celebrating three royal women with birthday photos

Kate Middleton's stunning photos on the Cambridges official Instagram pay ode to famous royal ladies.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 this Sunday, is garnering love for her new portraits as experts observe a subtle tribute to the Queen, Princess Diana, and Queen Victoria.
Kate's new portrait is photographed by renowned photographer Paolo Roversi, and her dresses are designed by Alexander McQueen.
Express.co.uk reports that Kate's earrings with her red dress Kate belong to the Queen's personal collection.
Her leftward-looking expression on the other hand is inspired by Queen Victoria.
In addition, Kate can also be seen to have paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in the portraits as she wears the Sapphire ring that once belonged to mother-in-law.
Queen Elizabeth said, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”.
Three portraits of Kate Middleton will be on display in London’s National Portrait Gallery
