Vicky Kaushal drops rare photo on one-month wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating one -month wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif.
The Sardar Uddham star turned to his Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo with the wife from their wedding celebrations in Jaipur.
"Forever to go!" Vicky captioned the snap featuring Katrina in a pink lehenga choli. The newlywed groom on the other hand pulled off a navy blue Kurta.
Katrina too, marked her one-month anniversary with Vicky in an adorable photo shared from their new home.
"Happppyyyyy one month my [heart emoticon]" she captioned the post.
Royal author Phil Dampier said with Harry in self-exile, Andrew in the shadows, and other senior royals ageing, "the...
Halle Berry helmed the same role in 2004 superwoman movie
Katrina Kaif captioned the photo, “Happppyyyyy one month my ”
He said that authorities in New Mexico, where the shooting occurred, are coordinating with authorities of New York...
Lady Alice quit acting after her role as Kate Middleton in a 2011 TV drama
Kourtney Kardashian continues smoking