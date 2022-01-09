Daughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin gets a unique wedding proposal

A daughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin reportedly accepted marriage proposal from her boyfriend on top of a mountain in Switzerland.

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, a daughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin, was proposed by her banker boyfriend Alick Dru while they were on a skiing holiday in the Alps, reported a British newspaper.

The report said Lady Tatiana is the daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven, a first cousin of the Queen.

A royal expert, however, disputed the claim, saying Marquess is not the Queen's fist cousin.

Marlene Koenig said, "The marquess is not the Queen’s first cousin. They do not share a common grandparent.Not even close. His grandfather the 4th Marquess was Phillips 1st cousin. George is a 3rd cousin once removed of the Queen Prince William and Tats fifth cousins."