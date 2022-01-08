



Katrina Kaif gives travel vibes in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport: See

Newlywed Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black outfit as she was clicked at Mumbai airport amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor who has recently got married to Vicky Kaushal now seems to resume her work as she was seen leaving the city, late on Friday evening.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the Sooryavanshi actor was spotted waving at the paparazzi before entering through the airport gate.

The 39-year old actor was also seen in a black sporty outfit for her travel. She completed her look with black leather tights with an oversized hoodie along with black sneakers.

Amid all this, she went through proper safety protocols by getting her temperature checked at the gate, protecting her face with a black mask and a face shield.

Within no time fans started to comment on the video. One fan wrote, “Gorgeous! That after marriage glow.”

For unversed, Katrina and Vicky got recently married in December in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.