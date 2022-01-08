Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stepped back to step ahead’ of Royal Family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of “stepping back” from the Royal Family just to “step on ahead.”
This claim has been made by branding expert and founder of Frank PR, Andrew Bloch.
He started it all off by admitting, “Since moving to California and stepping down as working royals, Harry and Meghan have secured a number of lucrative business deals and personal endorsements which have seen their personal wealth rocket.”
"I would estimate their combined net worth is circa £250million. They are really making the most of their newfound status, and their potential to become the world’s richest personal brand looks imminently achievable”
