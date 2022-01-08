Priyanka Chopra responds to mother Madhu Chopra’s new post: See

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has recently responded to her mother Madhu Chopra's post on social media.
Recently, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures of her vacationing with her son Siddharth and his girlfriend Neelam in Maharashtra.
“Taking a trip down the memory lane of #Sawantwadi where every sunset & sunrise has a story to tell,” Madhu captioned the post.
Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections actor also commented on the post, “I wanna goooo,” with a heart-eyes emoji.
In one of the pictures, Madhu can be seen posing with Siddharth and Neelam with their backs to the hills and greenery of the area.
For unversed, Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother Siddharth has been linked to actor Neelam over the past few months, but none of them have confirmed the speculations.
