Queen Elizabeth banking on Kate Middleton to ‘fill in for glamour shortage’: report

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth has been banking her chances of survival on Kate Middleton’s “glamour” and is reportedly hoping that it makes up for the shortage left by Meghan Markle.



This claim has been brought to light by royal historian Sarah Gristwood.

She made the entire admission during her latest interview with Express UK.

She started it all off by saying, "We’ve seen a lot more of Kate just recently - and I think that will very definitely continue into the future.”

“The thinning of the family‘s ranks, and the Queen’s age, mean that all the remaining senior royals have had to step up their activities - but there’s one thing only Kate can provide, and that’s the essential glamour factor.”

“Since Harry and Meghan left for the States, there’s no one else who can turn up looking as stunning as she did at the James Bond premiere and have their picture in every paper the next day.”