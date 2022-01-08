Pete Davidson’s relationship ‘already blooming’ with Kardashian-Jenner clan

Insiders close to Pete Davidson brought this news to light as part of an update regarding his blooming relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner household.
This revelation has been brought to light by an insider close to Us Weekly.
The source started it all off by admitting that Pete has already met most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and has “bonded” with the momager Kris Jenner already too.
The insider started it all off by admitting that Kim and Pete are already “very in sync right now.”
The source also went on to add “They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.”
This news comes shortly after rumors of Pete already having met Kim’s children hit mainstream media.
