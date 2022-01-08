Ashley Graham breaks silence over the ‘fears of breaking the bank’ with twin prep

Ashley Graham recently tugged at heartstrings with her candid admission about not wanting to “break the bank” buying two of everything for her twin boys.

The star shed light on her relationship with money in light of the arrival of her twin boys.

The star got candid over it all while speaking to E News and was also quoted saying, “I've made enough financial bad decisions in life, in my early modeling years, that I figured it I had to figure it out pretty quickly.”

Plus, since this isn’t Graham’s first time being a parent, the idea of twin life doesn’t seem as hard.

Before concluding she also explained what has eased her from worrying about the unsure nature of everything and admitted, “I'm glad I've done it once. I'm not just walking into twin life as a first-time parent. That makes it a little bit easier. I've also been in touch with other twin moms.”