Kanye West ‘desperate enough’ to use romance with Julia Fox to ‘get under Kim’s skin

Renowned rapper Kanye West has reportedly been using Julia Fox romance as part of his “desperate plea” to “get under Kim Kardashian’s skin.

This claim has been made by a source close to West and Fox and according to the findings they made to Page Six, the romance is a “desperate play for attention.”

Not only that, but the same source also admitted that There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Fox] to go public with.”

Another insider also weighed into the admission and chimed in to question Kanye’s intentions and wondered why on one end “He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange.”

This news comes shortly after his new beau released a statement of her own about the budding romance and revealed, “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

She even added “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time… Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”