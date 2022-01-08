Ben Affleck reveals ‘confluence of things' made 'Justice League' worst experience

Ben Affleck revealed that ‘confluence’ of factors turned Justice League into his ‘worst’ experience.

During his conversation with Los Angeles Times, The Batman star reflected shared, “That became the moment where I said, "I'm not doing this anymore.”

“It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then (director) Zack's personal tragedy and the reshooting,” he explained.

“It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn't like about this.

That became the moment where I said, ‘I'm not doing this anymore’," the 49-year-old actor added.

However, the Tender Bar actor admitted that his experience would have been same of any other film during that particular phase in his life.