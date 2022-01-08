Kanye West piled-up branded clothes for Julia Fox amid their hotel shoot: reports

Kanye dressed Julia up like a doll!

The couple is making headlines with their recently-unveiled steamy photoshoot at a hotel which was carefully planned by the 44-year-old rapper.



According to People, the Flashing Lights rapper ‘surprised’ the Uncut Gems actor with branded clothes piled-up in a hotel room.

Quoting its source, the outlet revealed, “Julia had also worked with the brand in the past (she was in the Fall/Winter 2020 campaign), so knowing her existing connection, Kanye felt it was an authentic match to dress her in Martens' runway pieces.”

"He requested all runway pieces. About 40 pieces from the Spring/Summer and Pre-Fall 2022 runway collections were pulled quickly and sent to the hotel," it added.

The outlet also reported that Julia decided to go with six of the outfits that the rapper selected.