The Weeknd's new song hints at his romance with Angelina Jolie

The Weeknd's new song Here We Go... Again has left fans wondering whether he just dropped a huge hint about his romance with Angelina Jolie..

Real name Abel Tesfaye released his fifth studio album Dawn FM that spilled beans on his possible relationship with The Eternals star.

The track, which was unveiled on January 7, serenades story about Tesfaye’s ‘new girl.’

"And my new girl, she a movie star/ my new girl, she a movie star," Testfaye sings. “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell.”

“But I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressing thoughts/I told myself that I’d never fall, but here we go again," the songs goes on.

For those unversed, both the stars have been spotted together several times. They first made fans speculate about their relationship after getting snapped while exiting L.A dine-in.

They rumoured-couple was also seen at a private show following their dinner meeting.