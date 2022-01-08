Julia Fox is Kanye West's 'new muse' after Kim Kardashian failure: Report

Kanye West is trying to divert his attention from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance with Julia Fox, say source.

As per PEOPLE, the Uncut Gems star is West's 'new muse' after her made Kim Kardashian the fashion icon that she is.

"He loves her[Julia Fox]smile and attitude," says the source.

Fox on the other hand "is intrigued by Kanye," adds the insider. "She is flattered by the attention and goes along with his ideas. This is why he likes her."

West's sources maintain that he "isn't looking for anything serious," adding that "he is much into work projects right now. He has big visions for this year."

Fox herself gushed over Kanye in a written interview.

"It was an instant connection," she said. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

