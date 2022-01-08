Queen Elizabeth likely to throw a birthday bash in honour of Kate Middleton

Royal author Ingrid Seward believes that Queen Elizabeth II would throw a big birthday party in honour of her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who will turn 40 on Sunday, January 9.
Ingrid Seward says that Queen will throw a joint party for the Duchess of Cambridge with Prince William, who will also celebrate his 40th birthday on June 21 following the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
She said, "I'm absolutely certain the Queen will throw a bash for them."
Queen Elizabeth will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service, having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952 when Her Majesty was 25 years old.
According to plans, Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will continue till 5th June.
Meanwhile, it is believed that Kate Middleton is planning low-key celebrations on her 40th birthday on Sunday with her family and close friends in attendance.
