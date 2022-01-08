Kanye West makes another desperate attempt to make Kim Kardashian jealous

US rapper Kanye West on Saturday teased his ex wife Kim Kardashian with a video of his new ladylove Julia Fox amid their whirlwind romance.
However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sees it as another desperate attempt to make her jealous.
Taking to Instagram months after deleting all his posts, the billionaire rapper, 44 shared the video of Julia 31, going for a stroll outside in the middle of the night.
The father of four shared the video without any caption in his Insta stories.
Kanye uploaded the video a day after Julia Fox publicly confirmed her budding romance with him in an interview.
The Heartless singer’s video has left Kim Kardashian’s fans in frenzy.
Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly dating Pete Davidson, sees her former husband’s relationship with Julia as “comical” and “another desperate attempt to make her jealous.”
