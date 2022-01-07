Amy Schumer breaks silence over ‘crushing anxiety’ in candid mental health update

Renowned comedian Amy Schumer recently turned to social media with a candid mental health update about her “crushing anxiety.”

The actor and comedian shed light on her waning mental health via a candid Instagram post that also gave fans a look into the ruffed up after-effects of her “crushing anxiety.”

She even shared a caption that tugged at the heartstrings of her fan base and read, "Hey everyone feels like someone is sitting on their chest all the time and is filled with crushing anxiety correct?"



Check it out below:







