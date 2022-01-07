Zendaya jokes about beau Tom Holland’s appearance in ‘Euphoria 2’

All eyes on Zendaya as her upcoming Euphoria 2 is about to win over fans' hearts but the actor is thinking about her beau Tom Holland’s wish to land a cameo in the new season of the show.

During her conversation with Extra on Thursday, January 6, the 25-year-old actor was quizzed about the series’ plot.

The Dune actor, while trying to not give away much about the storyline, joked about her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star’s appearance.

“I cannot tell you! He pops out. That’s the big spoiler,” said Zendaya.

For those unversed, the Uncharted actor, during a Q/A session with IMDb, expressed that he has been “petitioning for a long time” to land a cameo in mega-hit series. "It has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed,” he added.

The much-anticipated season is slated to premiere on Sunday.