Zendaya jokes about beau Tom Holland’s appearance in ‘Euphoria 2’

All eyes on Zendaya as her upcoming Euphoria 2 is about to win over fans' hearts but the actor is thinking about her beau Tom Holland’s wish to land a cameo in the new season of the show.
During her conversation with Extra on Thursday, January 6, the 25-year-old actor was quizzed about the series’ plot.
The Dune actor, while trying to not give away much about the storyline, joked about her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star’s appearance.
“I cannot tell you! He pops out. That’s the big spoiler,” said Zendaya.
For those unversed, the Uncharted actor, during a Q/A session with IMDb, expressed that he has been “petitioning for a long time” to land a cameo in mega-hit series. "It has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed,” he added.
The much-anticipated season is slated to premiere on Sunday.
Sutapa Sikdar looked back at sweet moments of Irrfan Khan on his 55th birth anniversary
Ben Affleck 'is not acting in the right head' says insider
Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West's fun-loving personality
'Squid Game' star, Jung Ho-yeon became the first Korean model to appear on Vogue's front page
Sunny Leone jokingly admitted that she is a fool who always arrives on time
James Corden on Thursday revealed that his show 'The Late Late Show' will not be aired for the week