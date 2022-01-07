 
Zendaya jokes about beau Tom Holland’s appearance in ‘Euphoria 2’

Zendaya's much-anticipated 'Euphoria 2' is slated to premiere on Sunday

By Web Desk
January 07, 2022
Zendaya jokes about beau Tom Holland’s appearance in ‘Euphoria 2’

All eyes on Zendaya as her upcoming Euphoria 2 is about to win over fans' hearts but the actor is thinking about her beau Tom Holland’s wish to land a cameo in the new season of the show.

During her conversation with Extra on Thursday, January 6, the 25-year-old actor was quizzed about the series’ plot.

The Dune actor, while trying to not give away much about the storyline, joked about her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star’s appearance.

“I cannot tell you! He pops out. That’s the big spoiler,” said Zendaya.

For those unversed, the Uncharted actor, during a Q/A session with IMDb, expressed that he has been “petitioning for a long time” to land a cameo in mega-hit series. "It has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed,” he added.

The much-anticipated season is slated to premiere on Sunday.