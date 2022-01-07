Queen tries social media skills on private Facebook account: Report

Queen Elizabeth II has made a smooth transition to technology, says royal expert.

Jonathan Sacerdoti spoke to US Weekly and talked about the possibility of the Queen having a private Facebook account.

"There’ve been reports that the Queen has a secret Facebook account, which I can’t quite believe.

"She is 95 years old..but she seems completely able to pick these things up.

"We saw her during lockdown with all the Zoom calls and the video calls," he recalled.

He continued: "And now, since her health’s been not quite as good as it was in the past, she’s been doing more that way.

"And now we find out about the Facebook account. It’s extraordinary to think how readily and easily she picks up these new technologies."

He jokingly added: "I mean, we don’t know the Queen’s pseudonym and we also don’t know how many friends she has.

"She hasn’t yet accepted my request."

The 95-year-old spent all of her quarantine fulfilling her duties as a monarch through Zoom video conferences. The handle of her secret Facebook account is not known.