Irrfan Khan’s wife remembers their ‘union’ on star’s 55th birth anniversary

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar looked back at sweet moments of the late actor on his 55th birth anniversary.

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Sikdar got candid about her bond with Khan.

She revealed, “He never made me feel special. I knew I was. He couldn’t imagine his life without me. It doesn’t sound humble but for many years, he was scared that I’d get bored and leave him.”

Sikdar also told the outlet that she preferred calling her marriage as a ‘union’ as she expressed, “No marriage can ensure compatibility, understanding, and willingness to stay together. So, I call it a union."

"Marriage is a social norm while union is between two people, who are willing to risk their life, be themselves and stay together. Initially, our marriage had many loopholes. But our union won always," she added.

The Life of Pi star died of cancer on April 29, 2020.