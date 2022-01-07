Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s intentions for Archewell called out after 2020 financial report

The 2020 financial report for Archewell has caused experts to doubt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions.



This allegation has been made by Vine panellist Andrew Pierce who accused the couple of having spent more money on legal fees than on running the charity in 2020.

During the programming, he clapped back saying, "The reason I mentioned they're not at their home with nine bathrooms is that they're more intent on making money for themselves to fund their fabulous multi-millionaire lifestyle.”

Mr Pierce also went on to allege, "That's what's going on, they've done TV commercials, they're doing TV programmes.”

"They're not doing anything with their charity because they're concentrating on making money for themselves, that's up to them. That's their priority. So they thought about that when they launched that charity in such a blaze of publicity."