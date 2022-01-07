Sandra Bullock lauds streaming services for extending acting careers

Sandra Bullock recently lauded streaming services for creating more diversity in acting careers.

During her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Bird Box actor talked about the massive response her Unforgivable garnered. She said that streaming platforms have given opportunity to many talented artists.

She said, “They're good to artists. They're good to filmmakers. If it wasn't for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn't be working. Their stories wouldn't be told.”

'Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It's true,' she joked.

The star also reflected on promotion of diverse content. Bullock said, “I've seen more work from other countries told by other nationalities, and we never would have had that 10 years ago, ever.”

"It brings people together in a way that really, you know, we're getting more and more divided and yet, we have the streamers that are able to blend our stories together and go, look, same story, just different," the Speed actor added.