Adele wows with a glimpse of ‘Oh My God’ music video: Watch

Adele is back to win over hearts as she just teased a short clip of her upcoming song Oh My God.
Taking to her social media on Thursday, January 6 , the powerhouse singer shared a brief look into her glamour-filled video.
The 15-second black and white clip shows the 30 singer donning a waist-snatching dress and a cape as she stands across a dark room.
She also wrote on Twitter, “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x.”
The much-anticipated video will be unveiled on January 12.
Meanwhile, the Hello hit-maker is also gearing up for her maiden Las Vegas Residency, featuring her performance twice every week from January 21 to April 16.
