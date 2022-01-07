Tom Holland reveals 'James Bond' movie idea landed him ‘Uncharted’ role

Tom Holland recently revealed that he came up with the idea of a ‘young Bond’ movie that landed him Nathan Drake’s character in Uncharted.

During his recent conversation with Total Film, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared, “I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home] with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond.”

"It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested," he explained.

“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation," the 25-year-old actor shared.

Holland’s upcoming film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. The project is slated to get released on February 18.