Tom Holland reveals 'James Bond' movie idea landed him ‘Uncharted’ role

Tom Holland recently revealed that he came up with the idea of a ‘young Bond’ movie that landed him Nathan Drake’s character in Uncharted.
During his recent conversation with Total Film, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared, “I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home] with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond.”
"It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested," he explained.
“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation," the 25-year-old actor shared.
Holland’s upcoming film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. The project is slated to get released on February 18.
Prince Charles is the son of Queen Elizabeth II who will become king after his mother's death
Isabelle Kaif is the younger sister of Katrina Kaif
Queen Elizabeth's daughter Anne bears resemblance to her mother in official portrait
Experts analyze Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry’s African documentary admission
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee have been leaked
Kate Middleton’s closest friends shed some light on the ‘true nature’ of the future Queen