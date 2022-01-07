Scientists honour Leonardo DiCaprio

A tree has been named after Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio by scientists.

According to BBC, the scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London say they wanted to honour the “Titanic” actor for his help in saving a rainforest from logging.

The tree that is new to science has been given the official name, Uvariopsis dicaprio and it grows only in the Cameroon forest in Central Africa.

The BBC report said that a campaign to stop loggers being allowed into the biodiverse forest was picked up by DiCaprio who posted about it to his millions of followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Leonardo’s new film “Don’t look Up” is setting up new records on Netflix.

DiCaprio calls his new movie "Don't Look Up" a gift.

Not because he got to work with a cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to name just a few, but because the film captures the perils of climate change, while also making people laugh.

"Don't Look Up Now" takes a satirical look at how the media and politicians treat climate issues. The plot sees two lowly astronomers (played by DiCaprio and Lawrence) trying to warn a world that doesn't seem to care about a huge comet on course to destroy the Earth in six months time.

