Meghan Markle to donate money to anti-bullying charity

UK court documents revealed that Meghan will receive a "confidential" sum from Mail on Sunday for copyright infringement and "nominal damages" of £1 for invasion of privacy after they accepted defeat last month. This is in addition to approx $2 million of legal costs.
According to an expert, the nominal sum for invasion of privacy was agreed on to avoid a time-consuming and costly argument about the extent of damage that the Duchess of Sussex suffered. He said the copyright damages paid out by the publisher will be donated to an anti-bullying charity.
Meghan Markle will receive £1 in damages from Associated Newspapers after the Mail on Sunday was found to have invaded her privacy.
According to BBC, the nominal sum was set out in court documents which formally confirm the newspaper has accepted defeat.
The Mail on Sunday published a handwritten letter that Meghan sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018.
