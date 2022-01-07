 
Friday January 07, 2022
Vicky Kaushal celebrates Isabelle Kaif's birthday

Isabelle Kaif is the younger sister of Katrina Kaif

By Web Desk
January 07, 2022
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal on Thursday sent birthday greetings to Isabelle Kaif, the younger sister of the "Sooryavanshi" actress.

Taking to Instagram, Kat shared a screenshot of video call to Isa that was joined by Vicky and others to wish Isa on her birthday.

"Happy happy happiest Isa Kaif this is the year that will shower all the love light and happiness on you," Katrina Kaif wrote to her Instagram story.

Vicky, who last month tied the knot with Katrina Kaif, also wished his sister-in-law on her birthday.