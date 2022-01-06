Meghan King still believes in love even after her split from Cuffe Biden Owens

American Tv personality Meghan King seemed to be optimistic about finding a true love after ending two-month marriage with Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens



In her latest Instagram post, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star talked about finding love once again after splitting from Joe Biden's nephew.



She wrote: 'Let's raise our vibe in 2022, team. I need to remember love can be found in unexpected places... including from within. I know my heart is incredibly right for me.'

The star announced her split Cuffe in December nearly two months after the couple married in the backyard of his childhood home in Pennsylvania, and only months after initially meeting online.



Meghan King also shared a quote from Yung Pueblo: 'There is no shortage of people who you will find physically beautiful, but finding someone who matches the maturity you are looking for, the dedication to grow, the humor that brings you comfort, and someone who just feels right in your arms and life is incredibly unique.'

