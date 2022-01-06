Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West with her breathtaking selfie from love-filled trip with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian seemingly teased her ex Kanye West as she uploaded a steamy bikini-clad photo from romantic Bahamas Gateway with Pete Davidson on Thursday.



The beauty mogul, who's enjoying romantic Bahamas getaway with her new beau Pete Davidson, gave fans a glimpse at the couple's activities by sharing a sizzling photo.

The American TV personality and socialite took to Instagram to share an awe-inspiring snap, showcasing her famous curves in a tiny outfit. She captioned the photo: 'Sweet sweet fantasy baby.'

The 41-year-old star looked in her element as she snapped a selfie while sunbathing during her love-filled moments with the comedian. To allow her natural beauty to shine through, Kim wore a minimal makeup.



Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's sister's romance with Pete has taken a next step. The new lovebirds are fully enjoying each other’s company.

Pete, who was not in the new snap, enjoyed a boat trip with his new girlfriend Kim on Wednesday, walking on a dock with her after disembarking from a boat.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are getting 'very serious' with each other after falling in love with each other only a few months ago when they appeared on a show in October.