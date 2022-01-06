Prince William is looking for new innovators for Earthshot Prize 2022

Prince William has opened up the nominations for his 2022 Earthshot Prize

Prince William has opened up the nominations for his 2022 Earthshot Prize and is looking for new eco-innovators to help save the planet, reported People.

William announced the start of a new search for creative and innovative ideas to fight the climate crisis, building onto the inaugural 2021 Earthshot Prize that saw five winners receive $1.3 million each in funding to help scale their ideas and projects.

“The 2021 Winners and Finalists have set the bar incredibly high. As the nominations for 2022 open, I can't wait to see what solutions the Prize helps to champion this coming year,” said William in an official statement.

The previous winners and finalists will continue to be mentored as they tackle issues like plastic pollution, and climate change with their projects.

The Duke of Cambridge also added, "In 2022, we are determined to go further by seeking even more nominations from every corner of the world, ensuring that we spotlight and scale the very best ideas and innovations that will put our planet on a sustainable path and protect our world for generations to come.”

Nominations for the 2022 Earthshot Prize are open until March 4 after which entries will be thoroughly assesses during the independent assessment process.