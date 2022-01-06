Khloé Kardashian finds Tristan Thompson’s infidelity ‘the final straw’: source

Tristan Thompson’s most recent bout of infidelity has transformed into the “final straw” for Khloé Kardashian.

This claim has been made by a source close to Us Weekly and per their findings, Thompson is still working ‘nonstop’ to try and win Khloé back, despite his paternity suit.

The same source also spilled, "He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw."



Currently, the only thing on the star’s mind is "staying strong" for daughter True. Especially since "Her family and best friends are really her biggest support system."

Before concluding the same source also went on to admit that "Tristan can’t stop apologizing, but the trust is broken, their relationship is broken. The days of taking True on family outings together are over."