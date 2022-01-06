Netflix’s Don’t Look Up’ clocks record-breaking viewing hours

Don’t Look Up is officially breaking records at Netflix after clocking 150+ million streaming hours

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast, is officially breaking records at Netflix after clocking 150+ million streaming hours.

As per Variety, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer recorded 152,290,000 hours in streaming during its second week of release, making it the most-viewed English-language film on Netflix.

Don’t Look Up, which also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, and Timothee Chalamet among others, logged in 111+ million hours in its first week of release.

Director Adam McKay turned to Twitter to react to the record-breaking numbers, tweeting, “I’m straight up flabbergasted by this.”

The film was first released in theatres on December 10 before debuting on Netflix on December 24.