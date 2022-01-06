Rare snaps from Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations are out

B Town's glam couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed the New Year with a fun bash, joined by their close friends.

The duo, who wished their fans and followers on the New Year with an adorable picture, had a fun-filled New Year celebration party in South Africa and unseen pictures from the event have now gone viral on the internet.

The pictures, shared on the internet by cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj, show the Sultan actress cutting a cake along with Sanjana Ganesan, Rahul Dravid and more celebrity friends.

Virat, on the other hand, was also seen posing with his colleagues as he celebrated the new year.

Take a look.

On the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is all set to make a comeback in films after 3 years as she released the teaser of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, today, January 6.

The NH10 actress shared first look from the film and penned a note alongside it, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket. From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession."