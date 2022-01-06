Tristan Thompson met Maralee right after declaring love for Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson went on to meet Maralee Nichols moments after declaring his love for Khloe Kardashian.
The NBA player, who apologised to Kardashian for cheating on her and fathering Maralee's child, penned a love note for his 'KoKo' on his 30th birthday.
It was on March 13 when Khloe heaped praises on Tristan and his role as a father in bringing up daughter True.
"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything," wrote Khloe.
Adding: "I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. I can't wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good."
At that time, Tristan was quick to comment, "I love you soo much KoKo. Let's keep building amazing memories!"
