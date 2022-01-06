BTS cancels first official activity after hiatus amid Grammys 2022 postponement

BTS cancelled plans to jet off to the United States after a rapid rise in Covid-19's omicron variant cases postponed Grammy Awards 2022.

The Butter hit-makers were gearing up to grace the prestigious event which was scheduled for January 31.



In an official statement on January 6, Big Hit Music announced, “We were preparing to attend the Grammy Awards but we stopped discussing it after hearing about the postponement of the awards ceremony.”

The band has landed nomination for the 'Best Pop Duo or Group Performance' category. However, its first official activity post hiatus has now been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the group’s offline show in Seoul in March is scheduled to roll out as planned. “There are currently no changes to the Seoul concert in March,” the agency added.