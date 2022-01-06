Kanye West hangs out with Julia Fox to 'distract' from Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West is only seeing other women as a 'distraction' from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, a source told E!
The Flashing Lights rapper, who was recently spotted with Julia Fox in Miami and New York, has not given up on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.
“Kanye has not given up on Kim. She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together,” the publication reported.
Talking about the Praise God song-maker hanging out with other women, the source shared, “The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction.”
“He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with,” the sourced spilled.
Earlier, the outlet revealed that the rapper is not ‘overly affectionate’ with Fox.
