Billie Eilish to perform at Coachella 2022 music festival

Pop music star Billie Eilish is all set to perform at the 2022 Coachella music festival, Variety reported.

The 20-year-old singer, along with rapper Kanye West will perform at the biggest music festival that will be held on two consecutive weekends starting April 15, as per TMZ reported.

Previously, the rapper headlined the festival in 2011 and the Grammy-winning singer, being the youngest artist to perform at the Coachella bill, had a breakthrough performance in 2019.

Before Eilish and West, the original headliner, Travis Scott, was set to perform at the gig — however, he was ousted following the deadly Astroworld concert tragedy that left many dead last year.

The decision to pull off Scott from the concert was taken after a Change.org petition called for his removal.

“With the recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask [festival organizers] AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his [sic] as performer at all of their festivals,” the petition stated.

The festival, which is already sold out, is scheduled over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif.

However, many speculate if the omicron surge could lead the postponement again - for a fifth time — to a later date.