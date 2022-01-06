Rare teenage photo of Queen Elizabeth’s theatre performance up for auction

A rare photograph of Queen Elizabeth as a pantomime performer in the 1940s is now up for auction

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth once took on the role of a pantomime performer in the 1940s and a rare photograph from the time is now up for auction, reported People.

The picture, dating back to 1944 when the future queen was just 18, shows the then-Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret posing with the cast of Old Mother Red Riding Boots.

The play was essentially a traditional British Christmastime play held at Windsor Castle for the Armed Forces and local children during World War II, staged to raise spirits and funds for the soldiers.

The Queen, seen in a sparkling gown, reportedly starred as Lady Christina Sherwood while her sister Margaret took on the role of the Honourable Lucinda Fairfax.

Check it out:

According to People, the photo, measuring 12-inch by 8-inch, originally belonged to a Stanley Williams, a superintendent at the Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace in the 40s.

The costumes worn by the royal sisters are also up for viewing at the Windsor Castle until January 31, 2022.