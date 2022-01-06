Emma Watson reacts to Emma Roberts mix-up on Harry Potter reunion

Emma Watson is commenting on the hilarious her hilarious Harry Potter reunion photo mix-up with Emma Roberts.
"I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," wrote the Hermione Grainger star in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
She added the hashtag: 'Emma Sisters Forever.'
It all began when the producers confused a childhood snap of Emma Roberts with Watson and displayed it on the show.
Watson found herself mistakenly confused with Roberts in a throwback photo used in reference to the 31-year-old.
"I think I probably would’ve been about eight years old. I think that’s probably when the first one came out. It became, like, our family thing," the star said.
