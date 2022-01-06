Britney Spears gets candid about 'indulging' dance post conservatorship

Britney Spears is getting real about her life experiences post conservatorship as she penned down a lengthy post to address criticism on her dance videos.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 3, the Toxic singer opened up on dancing to Madonna’s music as a way for her to ‘indulge’.

She wrote, “I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much. I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING .. well thats exactly what her music does to me.”

The Criminal song-maker also added, "I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years … that's long enough !!!"

Moreover, Spears who had face huge criticism for posting her dance videos on social media also admitted that the comments under the post were ‘absolutely hateful.’

“In a world where we all have the right to speak ... I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses,” she went on explaining.

“I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody’s perfect!!! Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful,” she added.



