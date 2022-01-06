 
Thursday January 06, 2022
Britney Spears gets candid about 'indulging' dance post conservatorship

Britney Spears shares that her dancing to Madonna's song was 'simply indulgence'

By Web Desk
January 06, 2022
Britney Spears is getting real about her life experiences post conservatorship as she penned down a lengthy post to address criticism on her dance videos.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 3, the Toxic singer opened up on dancing to Madonna’s music as a way for her to ‘indulge’.

She wrote, “I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much. I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING .. well thats exactly what her music does to me.”

The Criminal song-maker also added, "I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years … that's long enough !!!"

Moreover, Spears who had face huge criticism for posting her dance videos on social media also admitted that the comments under the post were ‘absolutely hateful.’

“In a world where we all have the right to speak ... I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses,” she went on explaining. 

“I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody’s perfect!!! Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful,” she added.

