Britney Spears gets candid about 'indulging' dance post conservatorship 

Britney Spears is getting real about her life experiences post conservatorship as she penned down a lengthy post to address criticism on her dance videos.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 3, the Toxic singer opened up on dancing to Madonna’s music as a way for her to ‘indulge’.
She wrote, “I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much. I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING .. well thats exactly what her music does to me.”
The Criminal song-maker also added, "I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years … that's long enough !!!"
Moreover, Spears who had face huge criticism for posting her dance videos on social media also admitted that the comments under the post were ‘absolutely hateful.’
“In a world where we all have the right to speak ... I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses,” she went on explaining.
“I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody’s perfect!!! Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful,” she added.
Tom Walker opens up on the behind-the-scenes rehearsals with Kate Middleton
Cristiano Ronaldo shares interesting things about his game and romance with Georgina Rodriguez
Experts weigh in on the ‘excessive sweating’ allegation against Prince Andrew
Judge Lewis Kaplan will decide soon on civil sex assault case against the Duke of York
Prince Andrew’s life is ‘currently hanging in the balance’ as the verdict from the Giuffre case looms
Royal expert breaks down the true details behind Prince Andrew’s verdict against Virginia Giuffre