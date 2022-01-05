Malaika Arora appreciates Arjun Kapoor's effort to help young people overcome obesity

Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora is establishing some mature relationship goals with her beau Arjun Kapoor.
The 2 States actor has recently spoken about his initiative to help the younger generation of India in dealing with obesity with Mid-Day.
Amid all this, Malaika who herself is a yoga enthusiast turned a cheerleader for her beau and lauded his efforts.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the 48-year-old actor shared a glimpse of a screenshot of Arjun’s chat with the daily about his plans.
Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "What a great initiative @arjunkapoor."
Earlier, Arjun spoke about his initiative to help the youth struggling with weight issues and said, "I plan to start an initiative that gives a platform to people to openly talk about such issues and their mental health. I’m going to work on this in the upcoming months and see if I have a plan of action that can benefit many," he said.
