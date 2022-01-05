 
Malaika Arora appreciates Arjun Kapoor's effort to help young people overcome obesity

Malaika Arora praised Arjun Kapoor for his efforts to assist the younger generation in dealing with health issues

By Web Desk
January 05, 2022
Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora is establishing some mature relationship goals with her beau Arjun Kapoor.

The 2 States actor has recently spoken about his initiative to help the younger generation of India in dealing with obesity with Mid-Day.

 Amid all this, Malaika who herself is a yoga enthusiast turned a cheerleader for her beau and lauded his efforts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 48-year-old actor shared a glimpse of a screenshot of Arjun’s chat with the daily about his plans.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "What a great initiative @arjunkapoor."

Earlier, Arjun spoke about his initiative to help the youth struggling with weight issues and said, "I plan to start an initiative that gives a platform to people to openly talk about such issues and their mental health. I’m going to work on this in the upcoming months and see if I have a plan of action that can benefit many," he said.